Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson, Shia LaBeouf And More To Get Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Next Year

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get a lot longer.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the latest group of celebs earning a star on the iconic walk through downtown Hollywood in 2021.

As revealed on the Walk of Fame’s Facebook page on Thursday, a total of 35 stars will get a coveted star, all from the categories of motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and radio.

Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, will all be honoured in the category of motion pictures.

The category of television will honour Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

Music stars like The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous) will get a star

In the category of live theatre/live performance, Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous) will be honoured.

And finally, in the category of radio, Big Boy will get a star.

“The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel. “The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held earlier this month with the final approval coming down to the Hollywood Chamber’s board of directors.