Elon Musk Denies Threesome With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne, Thinks Heard And Johnny Depp Should ‘Bury The Hatchet’

As Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard winds its way through the courts, some interesting information is emerging from depositions in the case.

One of those came from Josh Drew, ex-husband of Heard’s best friend, Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, and it contains some juicy claims.

According to Drew’s deposition, Heard engaged in “a three-way affair” with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne — while she was still married to Depp.

Musk, however, is refuting Drew’s claim. “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” he said in a statement to Page Six.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing,” Musk added. “I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

In his statement, Musk also offered some advice to the litigious ex-spouses.

“Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on,” he said.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity,” Musk concluded. “Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

