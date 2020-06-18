Katherine Schwarzenegger Credits Mom Maria Shriver For Teaching Her About Forgiveness

Expectant Katherine Schwarzenegger dished on her excitement on being about to become a first time mom to Dr. Zelana Montminy on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger, who is expecting a baby boy with husband Chris Pratt, joined her friend and behavioural scientist Montminy on her Instagram series “Power Up” to chat about her book The Gift of Forgiveness, but the topic quickly changed to Schwarzenegger’s growing baby bump.

An excited Schwarzenegger exclaimed, “I know,” upon Montminy pointing out that soon she will have to practice forgiveness with her own child.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver explained that having conversations openly about forgiveness and having the theme of “home” is important.

She even gave props to Shriver for everything she has taught her and will continue to teach her as she raises her own child.

The mom-to-be reveals that one of those important lessons her mom passed down to her was the ability to get hurt and the need to forgive.

“My mom is the most amazing mom in the entire world, I learn everything from her,” Schwarzenegger gushed. “I always talk about her being this huge well of wisdom that as I get older and have questions about certain things I am so lucky I am able to ask her.

Montminy did point out the one thing Schwarzenegger is likely not ready for -“playground mommies.” Schwarzenegger teased that with quarantine her child won’t have anyone else to play with so it won’t be an issue.