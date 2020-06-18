Tatiana Maslany Talks New ‘Perry Mason’ Role, Movies That Changed Her Life

Tatiana Maslany is returning to television in a big way, part of the cast of HBO’s upcoming reboot of “Perry Mason”.

In this gritty new version of the iconic TV legal drama, the titular Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys of “The Americans”) is a low-rent private eye in Los Angeles during the Great Depression of the 1930s, whose investigation into a shocking murder draws him into the orbit of a powerful evangelist, played by Maslany.

Her character, Sister Alice, is the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, whose reach spans nationwide thanks to her sermons broadcast coast-to-coast via radio.

The former “Orphan Black” star paid a visit to IMDb’s “Movies That Changed My Life” podcast, and discussed her new role.

“Sister Alice is kind of this celebrity preacher who preaches for thousands of people… she’s kind of like a rock star in the sense that people follow her and she does these big performances that are just larger than life,” says Maslany, “at a time when people really needed hope in a deep, deep way to give them the possibility of a future.”

Sister Alice, says the Canadian actress, has a flamboyant stage persona, “but we also get to see her private side, when she’s really under the watch of her mother and really under the guidance of her mother.”

During the interview, Maslany also dishes on the movies that changed her life, one of which is, oddly enough, “‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”.

The entire interview can be enjoyed in the video above.