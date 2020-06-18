Anne Hathaway Uses ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Meme To Demonstrate The Importance Of Wearing A Face Mask

“The Devil Wears Prada” quotes can be used in nearly every circumstance, including spreading awareness of wearing masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, Anne Hathway, who played Andrea Sachs in the film, proved this point by sharing a post that included a picture of her in the Chanel boots strutting into the office photoshopped with a face mask.

“Are you wearing the C—” the picture read, adding “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”

Hathaway captioned the post, “Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking.”

The mom of two has been trying to keep busy during quarantine which included taking on the pillow challenge but adding a “Princess Diaries” twist to the viral trend.