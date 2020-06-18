John Legend Vs. Alicia Keys In Juneteenth Piano Showdown

Alicia Keys and John Legend have got something special planned for Juneteenth.

June 19 — celebrated as the day the Civil War ended and slaves were granted their freedom in 1865 — has become a day of celebration for the Black community, and the musicians will be marking the occasion with a virtual piano showdown.

Details of the competition were revealed on social media.

Both Legend and Keys have weighed in on social media, noting that they’re both ready for some friendly competition — with an emphasis on competition.

My piano already wins!! 🤣🤣🤣 Ya’ll ready?!💥🎹🔥TOMORROW 8pm EST/ 5pm PST pic.twitter.com/4WQDViQAT7 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Legend spoke to Associated Press about the event, and explained the whole “battle” concept.

“It is and it isn’t. It’s really a celebration of music and our mutual love and respect for each other,” he said.

“I consider her my sister,” he added, highlighting their long history together. We’ve collaborated, we’ve written together, I sang background on her album before anyone even knew who I was, I opened for her on my first major tour as a solo artist… so we’re gonna have fun, we’re gonna celebrate Black music and celebrate Juneteenth together.”

As a bonus, after it’s all over fans can enjoy a virtual afterparty courtesy of DJ D-Nice.

