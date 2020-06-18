Rihanna’s Foundation Donates Another $15 Million To Mental Health Services

Rihanna and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have teamed up once again for a good cause.

Through the singer’s The Clara Lionel Foundation, the duo announced another $15 million is being donated to mental health services.

“Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the coronavirus’s mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States. Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in recent days, millions of Americans continue to face daunting challenges when it comes to their health, mental and economic wellbeing,” the foundation said in a statement.

“In Newark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, senior citizens, low-income families and homeless individuals are facing impossible decisions everyday: whether to buy groceries or pay utility bills, risk eviction or risk crowded shelters. In Chicago, racial disparities are contributing to alarmingly disproportionate rates of infection and death among Black and Brown people. And throughout the U.S., mental health and suicide prevention support providers—particularly those serving children, at-risk students and LGBTQ youth—have seen a dramatic rise in demand for their services,” they added. “On June 18, in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative, we are donating more than $15 million to organizations focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago.”

The Child Mind Institute, JED Foundation, Trevor Project, Bright Star Community Outreach, Network’s Crisis Response Fund, Greater Chicago Food Depository, West Side United, Chicago Parks Foundation, Resurrection Project’s Cash Assistance Fund, Newark Working Kitchens, La Casa de Don Pedro Rental Relief Program and Newark Emergency Services for Families will all benefit.

Over the last few months, the Clara Lionel Foundation and partners have raised over $36 million for COVID-19 response efforts.

Those who want to help out can donate here.