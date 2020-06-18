New Showtime Documentary Looks At 1980s Hitmakers The Go-Go’s

Anyone who hears the words “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed” and wants to head out on the dance floor will want to tune in to “The Go-Go’s”, a new Showtime documentary focusing on the all-female punk-pop band that ruled the radio airwaves back in the 1980s.

The documentary is directed by Alison Ellwood, whose two-part Hulu rock doc “Laurel Canyon” recently aired.