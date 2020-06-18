New Showtime Documentary Looks At 1980s Hitmakers The Go-Go’s

By Brent Furdyk.

Showtime
Showtime

Anyone who hears the words “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed” and wants to head out on the dance floor will want to tune in to “The Go-Go’s”, a new Showtime documentary focusing on the all-female punk-pop band that ruled the radio airwaves back in the 1980s.

The documentary is directed by Alison Ellwood, whose two-part Hulu rock doc “Laurel Canyon” recently aired.

“The band granted full access for this textured biography featuring candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way.”

RELATED: New Apple TV+ Beastie Boys Documentary Focuses On The 40-Year Friendship Behind The Music

“We lived it and we survived it,” the band said in a statement. “Now, looking back on our history through this film, we get to relive our journey as a band: the fun, the adventure, the highs and the lows. We hope this documentary will show the world that we were pioneers, and how our experience paved the way for many other female (and some male!) musicians.”

Added Ellwood: “While their musical hooks are perfect for a summer release, if you listen to their lyrics, you discover a grittiness and sophistication that serves as subterfuge beneath a seemingly effervescent surface,” Ellwood said. “The summer of 2020 will certainly be different for most of us. It’s fantastic that the Showtime audience will get a chance to see our film and experience the Go-Go’s in a new and meaningful way.”

RELATED: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Restores Iconic Rooftop Concert

“The Go-Go’s” debuts on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Click to View Gallery

The Biggest Canadian Groups Of The ’80s
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP