Matt Damon Interrupts Jimmy Kimmel While He Announces His Break From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off to “spend even more time” with his family.

After 18 years and 3130 shows, Kimmel said he needed a break during a video announcement on Thursday night. As of Monday, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will go on a two week break before the show features guest hosts starting on July 6 until Kimmel’s return.

While describing what will happen, Kimmel’s longtime frenemy Matt Damon snuck up behind him from a bedroom.

“Hold on, what did you just say,” Damon asked.

“I was telling the audience I am going to be off this summer,” Kimmel replied.

“What does that mean ‘OFF’?” scoffed Damon. “What am I going to do?”

A confused Kimmel questioned him.

“When am I going to get on, I’ve been waiting back here three months waiting to get on,” Damon said.

The two then bantered back and forth arguing about why Damon was there, why Kimmel was reading Tori Spelling sTORI Telling and why Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney was sneaking out of the shared bedroom with Damon.

Catch the full video up top.

Kimmel will also be hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards in September and is the host of the rebooted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” which returns this fall.