Ricky Martin Talks Helping Puerto Rico Recover And How Quarantine Has Affected Him Creatively On ‘Ellen’

Ricky Martin joined Ellen DeGeneres for a chat about quarantine and his home island Puerto Rico.

The father of four has been open on social media about his emotions during lockdown.

“For the first two weeks in the quarantine, I was extremely overwhelmed,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said. “I’m doing better now. I’m in a really good place. Everyone is healthy.”

“I’m doing my quarantine with my mom,” he added. “Its been intense but at the same time very gratifying in many ways.”

“Its been intense but I turned it into music,” Martin said. “I worked on my album and amazing things came out.”

Martin has not one, but two albums coming out- Pausa and Play.

Turning their attention to Puerto Rico, Martin spoke about the series of earthquakes that have hit on top of the island dealing with the pandemic.

“We have lots of refugees, people who are living out in the street with no water, living in tents. Kids are super exposed. Impossible to practice social distancing. And that’s what we are working on in the moment,” Martin said while explaining that they were able to bring PPEs to 50 hospitals in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

“Now is the time we really have to join forces and work for the victims, because the aftershock that most of these families are going through it’s a bit too intense,” Martin expressed, adding that he is hoping to bring mental health education to the people.

Martin also performed his new single “Recuerdo”.