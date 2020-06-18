After Years In Development, Jamie Foxx Confirms He’ll Be Playing Mike Tyson In Biopic

Back in 2014, it was first reported that Jamie Foxx would be playing Mike Tyson in a biopic, yet the project wound up languishing in development for years — until now.

In an interview with Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live series talk show “Catching Up”, Foxx confirmed the project is finally moving ahead.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx said when asked if the long-awaited biopic on the heavyweight champ would ever see the light of day.

“Look, doing biographies is a tough thing,” said Foxx. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling.”

Foxx also discussed how the film would delve into the “different lives” of Tyson.

“We want to show, everybody evolves,” Foxx explained. “I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

Foxx also opened up about the training regime required to physically transform in Tyson at the peak of his boxing career.

“Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups,” Foxx said, quipping, “I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that.”

In an Instagram interview with WNBA star Candace Owen last month, Foxx hinted that he’d be playing Tyson, even explaining how to do the perfect impression.