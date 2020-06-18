Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett-Smith On ‘Red Table Talk’ For Father’s Day Special

Will Smith joined his wife and “Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith for an honest talk about his parenting for a special Father’s Day special.

The two chatted about Smith’s first wife, Sheree Fletcher, and the son they share, Trey, 27.

“I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father,” Pinkett Smith said.

Smith responded, “With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Fletcher has previously appeared on an episode of “Red Table Talk” in 2018 where the two ladies spoke about developing their own relationship despite struggles.

Fletcher and Pinkett Smith had got in a heated argument when Fletcher called to speak with Trey, who was 3 at the time. Fletcher admitted she wasn’t “respectful” and Pinkett Smith snapped back.

“Will Smith let me have it,” said Pinkett Smith. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.'”

The next time the two women saw each other, they worked things out.

“Red Table Talk”‘s Father’s Day episode airs on Facebook Watch on Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

They will also be having a special Juneteenth episode on June 19 where Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will speak about the emergency facing Black people in the United States.