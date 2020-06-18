Fox Scraps 2020 Season Of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Due To Pandemic Concerns

For the first time since 2005, viewers will not be tuning in to watch amazingly talented dancers strut their stuff in television’s pre-eminent dance competition.

“So You Think You Can Dance” was scheduled to launch its 17th season this summer, but Fox has decided to shelve the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While several TV series have been able to proceed by shooting remotely, “SYTYCD” does not lend itself to a remote format, with producers ultimately decided to pull the plug until it’s once again safe for dancers to compete onstage while a live audience watches.

RELATED: New Judges: Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo Join ‘SYTYCD’

“Production on season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox said in a statement released on Thursday. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

While production in Los Angeles has been cleared to resume this month, the various guilds involved are still determining safety protocols.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, given current circumstances it doesn’t seem likely that a new season of “So You Think You Can Dance” will hit TV screens anytime before summer 2021.