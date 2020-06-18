New Trailer: Stana Katic Returns For 3rd Season Of ‘Absentia’

Stana Katic is returning with a new season of “Absentia”, with the mystery-thriller moving to Amazon Prime Video for season three.

A new trailer was unveiled on Thursday, along with the announcement of the release date.

According to the synopsis for the new season, Katic’s character, formerly amnesiac FBI agent Emily Byrn, is nearing the end of her suspension from the Bureau.

As she prepares to re-enter the FBI, a criminal case hits close to home, sending Emily on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.

All 10 episodes of the third season go “Absentia” will drop on Friday, July 17.