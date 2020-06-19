Taylor Swift Calls For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday In The U.S.

Taylor Swift is calling for Juneteenth to be made a national holiday.

June 19 marks the official end of slavery in the United States and commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas found out they were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had formally freed them.

Swift posted a video from the African-American-oriented online magazine The Root, explaining why June 19 should be celebrated as a national holiday.

Happy Juneteenth! I want to thank @TheRoot and @RhapsoDani for allowing me to post this video about the significance of today, June 19th, and why it should be celebrated as a National holiday. https://t.co/7yjwh4Lddg — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 19, 2020

She then added, “Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honour of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment.

“For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right.”

For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 19, 2020

Texas became the first U.S. state to declare Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980.

47 of 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia now recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday or observance.

Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota are the only three states that don’t formally recognize Juneteenth.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Donates Money To Fans’ Fundraiser To Help People Of Colour

Swift has been speaking out about the Black Lives Matter protests a lot on social media since George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25.

She recently demanded that lawmakers in her native state of Tennessee take action to remove statues of historic figures linked to racism.