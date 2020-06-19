Snooki Quits ‘Jersey Shore’ After Angelina Goes Off On Co-Stars For Wedding Speech

The season finale of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was a wild one.

The episode picked up after the disastrous speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding by bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese in which they said things like, “You’re the trash to our bags” and the “lice to our hair.”

RELATED: Snooki Announces She’s ‘Retiring’ From ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I Just Can’t Do It Anymore’

Angelina laughed but was actually furious about the speech, which had not gone over well with the crowd or her husband Chris Larangeira.

“I know, in my heart and in my brain, that my husband that I just married is extremely hurt that these girls are saying this about his wife,” she said, according to People. “It’s the wrong f**king place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.

“Right now, I feel so disrespected. I don’t care if I’m the biggest jokester on the face of this Earth and I joke around about myself all the time — that’s my prerogative. I’m allowed to joke around about myself. How dare you do this on my wedding night, the one day of my life I just wanted to be normal? Who are you to go up there on my wedding day and call me those names?”

Snooki did not understand what the issue was: “I can’t believe this is a thing, that she’s like, pissed off, because literally two seconds before she was happy and she loved the speech. And now she’s freaking out and I just don’t know what happened. I don’t know what flipped her switch.”

After more drama between the women, Snooki announced that she would be leaving the show.

RELATED: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discusses Her Decision To Quit ‘Jersey Shore’

“I’m quitting, I think,” she told Deena. “I think this is it. This is not fun.”

She later added, “I just love my roomies, always. ‘Jersey Shore’ is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

Last year, Snooki announced publicly that she was retiring from the show, telling People, “I needed to move on. It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don’t want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn’t having fun. I want to do something that’s more uplifting in my life.