Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was ‘Paid A Lot Of Money To Be Bigger’ By Movie Bosses

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was “paid a lot of money to be bigger” for one job.
The actress discussed turning 40 and losing weight to get healthier in a new interview with the Sun.
Wilson shared of her new fitness regimen, “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.
“I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much.
“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, This is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”
Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way 🤘what are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys – with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x
The “Pitch Perfect” star, who has been sharing workout snaps with her trainer Jono Castano on Instagram, continued: “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit.
“So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side, like, it’s cool. I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.
“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”
Wilson’s latest show “LOL: Last One Laughing” launched on Amazon Prime Friday; the actress has been busy promoting it on Instagram this week, showing off her weight loss with some stunning snaps.
LAST ONE LAUGHING ( LOL) Australia is now out on Amazon Prime Video globally from today – features 10 of Australia’s funniest comedians competing NOT to laugh in my secret-experiment-comedy-bunker …would you be able not to laugh under such pressure?? 🤣 Check it out this weekend and let me know what you guys think (ps rated MA 15+ cause it’s a ‘no rules’ competition so NOT a show for kids) x @lastonelaughingaus
Last One Laughing (LOL) comes out this Friday June 19 on Amazon Prime Video, so been doing press this week. The show features 10 of Australia’s funnest comedians in a bizarre experiment in my secret comedy bunker where the last one to NOT laugh takes home the cash. The series was shot in November last year, so if you need something escapist and are a fan of comedy then check this out! (Ps NOT FOR KIDS! Adults only for this one)