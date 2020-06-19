Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was ‘Paid A Lot Of Money To Be Bigger’ By Movie Bosses

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was “paid a lot of money to be bigger” for one job.

The actress discussed turning 40 and losing weight to get healthier in a new interview with the Sun.

Wilson shared of her new fitness regimen, “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

“I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, This is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who has been sharing workout snaps with her trainer Jono Castano on Instagram, continued: “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit.

“So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side, like, it’s cool. I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”

Wilson’s latest show “LOL: Last One Laughing” launched on Amazon Prime Friday; the actress has been busy promoting it on Instagram this week, showing off her weight loss with some stunning snaps.