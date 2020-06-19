‘Doctor Who’ Stars Jodie Whittaker & David Tennant Come Together For James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

On Thursday’s edition of “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden had a very special treat for sci-fi fans when he welcomed current “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker and former Doctor David Tennant.

The two — both in the U.K. at the moment — discussed their respective experiences in pandemic lockdown, with Tennant admitting that things are a bit confusing at the moment as the country gradually reopens.

He blamed that confusion on British PM Boris Johnson, joking, “What we really need is a prime minister, we have a Cuckoo the Clown tribute act, so we’re struggling for clarity in the U.K. right now.”

Quipped Corden: “Come and live in America, see how you feel about that.”

Whittaker and Tennant appeared on the show to promote “Doctor Who” arriving on HBO Max; they joked about which seasons newbies should begin watching; while Whittaker recommended they start with season 11 (her first as the Doctor), Tennant suggested season 2 (i.e., when he took on the role).

They also discussed the show’s enduring legacy, with Tennant pointing out the honour and responsibility that comes with a role that’s so iconic in the U.K.

“It’s part of our cultural heritage in this country, this show’s been going since 1963,” said Tennant. “So just about everyone alive in Britain has grown up with it or has certainly had it in their lives.”

Later in the show, Whittaker and Tennant weighed in as judges in a virtual “Doctor Who” cosplay contest, with fans showing off their low-rent, homemade costumes depicting such characters as a Cyberman, an Ood and a Dalek, with the latter “costume” nothing more than a blanket.