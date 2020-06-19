Kelly Clarkson Sings Stunning Cover Of Etta James’ ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ In Recognition Of Juneteenth

Kelly Clarkson belts out a stunning version of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” for her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

Clarkson chose a track by a prominent Black recording artist in recognition of Juneteenth Friday.

She is joined by her band, all performing their instruments from home.

June 19 marks the official end of slavery in the United States and commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas found out they were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had formally freed them.

Taylor Swift has been among celebs tweeting about Freedom Day, with her calling for it to be made a national holiday in the U.S.

Clarkson recently honoured those protesting oppression and racism with a cover of U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.