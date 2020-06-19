Lisa Rinna Poses Nude In Sunglasses Ad Campaign

Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to show off her bod.

On Thursday, the “Real Housewives” star shared nude photos from a new campaign for Christian Cowan X Le Specs sunglasses.

RELATED: Denise Richards Claps Back At Lisa Rinna Over Question About Charlie Sheen’s ‘Hookers’

Rinna’s daughters loved the photos, with Amelia Gray commenting, “WAIT WHAT … WHEN DID YOU DO THIS … YOU ARE HOT,” while her sister Delilah Belle wrote, “Mom when tf did you do this.”

Her husband Harry Hamlin commented approvingly, “THAT’S MY GIRL!!! ❤️❤️”

The reality star’s colleagues also loved the photos.

“OH MY GAWD,” wrote Kyle Richards. “Please wear this to the Reunion.”

“WHHHAATTT!!!” Dorit Kemsley, said. “Holy S**T! Damn this is next level.”

Designer Christian Cowan commented, “Why wear anything when you look this good?”

RELATED: Issa Rae Reacts To That Viral Photo In Which She Appears To Avoid Lisa Rinna At Fashion Week

Earlier this month, Rinna shared an older nude pregnancy photo to celebrate her daughter Amelia’s birthday.