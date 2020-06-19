Don Cheadle Talks About Being Stopped By Police: ‘I Always Fit The Description’

Don Cheadle is sharing his countless run-ins with law enforcement.

On Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show”, Cheadle joined host Jimmy Fallon to talk about constantly being stopped by police.

“I got stopped more times than I can count,” he said, adding that he has also had guns put to his head. “I always fit the description. I used to finish their sentences. They’d go, ‘We’re stopping you because…’ and I’d go, ‘I fit the description. I know.'”

The “Black Monday” star has good friends who “were almost killed by the police for nothing.”

However, this kind of treatment began at a young age for Cheadle, who recounted the time he and his family moved to the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri.

“That’s when a lot of bullying started when I was in school and definitely predicated on race. That’s when it started to be evident that the cops were not on Team Don.”

For this reason, the actor explained that it’s not uncommon for Black people to have stories of their parents cautioning them on how best to handle police encounters.

“The rules of just how to make sure you can come home and be safe and what you had to do, unfortunately, was something that was put into our minds very early,” he said.

Fallon then asked Cheadle if he would consider participating in a Town Hall discussion with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It’s great he put himself out there like that and that he allowed himself to be questioned,” Cheadle responded, adding that the 2020 election will not be easy and encouraging people to show up and vote.

You can catch the full interview up top.