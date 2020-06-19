Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties After Lockdown

The Duchess of Cambridge is back in action after taking a break away from royal duties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For her first official engagement since the United Kingdom went into lockdown on March 23, Kate Middleton paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre near her home at Anmer Hall.

During the trip, the duchess revealed that her children George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, have been learning about the importance of being outdoors.

“It’s come up in so many different conversations whether it’s food, volunteering, and in all the mental health work that we’ve been doing, about how everyone is benefiting from being outside. So yes, they’ve been in lockdown but loads of families have been out on walks, more than they would do, outside.”

The royal also spoke about her family’s enjoyable visits to garden centres.

“They love it,” she said. “It’s such a great space for children and families to come to.”

The duchess later discussed how she found some elements of the pandemic unsettling.

“When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it’s hard for that social interaction.”

While they have been unable to attend their usual engagements over the course of lockdown, the duke and duchess have been making use of video calls to pay virtual visits to care homes and day centres.

