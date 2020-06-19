Johnny Depp Makes Virtual Visit To Children’s Hospital As Captain Jack Sparrow

Join our superstars from the Queensland Children's Hospital for an unforgettable adventure with the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow!

Captain Jack Sparrow is back in action!

On Friday, Johnny Depp resurrected his iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” character for a good cause as he appeared on Juiced TV to pay a virtual visit to young patients at Australia’s Queensland Children’s Hospital.

Depp has been making it a habit to visit children’s hospitals in character as Captain Jack over the past few years. He previously visited Queensland Children’s Hospital back in 2015, when he was shooting the fifth “Pirates” movie in Australia.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello,” he said, shifting in and out of character.

“It’s a wonderful facility. I’m with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it’s fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years,” he added.

“These three beautiful young people I’ve spoken with this evening and having heard from people who sent videos in… is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I’ve ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing.”