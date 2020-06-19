Gord Bamford Celebrates Father’s Day With A New Song And Video ‘Father’s Prayer’

Gord Bamford is celebrating this Father’s Day with a heartfelt new song about his kids.

On Friday, the CCMA and CMA Award-winning singer released “Father’s Prayer”, a sentimental track inspired by his three kids: Nash, Paisley, and Memphis.

“This song gives me chills every time I hear it,” Bamford said. “As a father of three, it reminds me of the most important thing in my life and that’s getting to be a role model for my children — supporting and watching them grow as they chase their dreams and find their path. I hope everyone loves this song as much as I do and Happy Father’s Day to all.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Talk Faith And Family In New ‘God & Country’ Episode

This Sunday, Bamford will continue his Father’s Day celebration with a special, nation-wide performance of “Father’s Prayer” during “Gord Bamford’s Real Country Livin’ Father’s Day Special” — a 60-minute music-based broadcast, podcast, and livestream devoted to Father’s Day. The special will raise money for the Gord Bamford Foundation and various youth-based charities across Canada with the help of supporting sponsors Kubota Canada and Peavey Industries. It will be broadcast across Canada at 10 a.m. on PURE COUNTRY stations, iHeartRadio.ca, and Pure Country Radio’s YouTube channel.

“Father’s Prayer” is available for streaming now and you can watch the accompanying music video up top.