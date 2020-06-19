Noname Raps About George Floyd, Oluwatoyin Salau, Appears To Respond To J. Cole In New Track ‘Song 33’

Noname just dropped her new track “Song 33”.

The Chicago star raps about the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau in the release.

Lyrics inlude, “Why Toyin body don’t embody all the life she wanted?/A baby just 19/I know I dream all Black/I seen her everything immortalized in tweets, all caps/They say they found her dead.

“One girl missing another one go missing/One girl missing another.”

Noname also appears to address J. Cole’s new track, “Snow on Tha Bluff”, after he seemingly called her out for commenting on her peers’ lack of response to the current climate, Rolling Stone reported.

Cole raps, “There’s something about queen tone that’s bothering me.”

Noname then reportedly tweeted, “QUEEN TONE” in a since-deleted message.

J. Cole insisted he stands by his song and also tweeted Noname’s new song Thursday, urging his fans to follow her, despite not naming names in his track.

Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Let me use this moment to say this — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. ✌🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

“He really bout to write about me/When the world is in smokes?” Noname raps in her Madlib-produced track. “When it’s people in trees?/When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe/You thought to write about me?”