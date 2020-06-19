Anderson .Paak Rises Up In His New Music Video ‘Lockdown’

Anderson .Paak is taking on recent events in a big way.

On Friday, the artist released his new single “Lockdown”, along with a video, about the Black Lives Matter protests amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“You should’ve been downtown/ The people are rising/ We thought it was a lockdown/ They opened the fire,” .Paak sings. “Someone threw a whole brick in the Neiman Marcus/ Help me put the whole mannequin in the Charger.”

In the song, .Paak also addresses police brutality, severe unemployment rates, the accumulating death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S., and more.

The video features .Paak and his friends wearing masks and recovering from what appears to have been a run-in with police.