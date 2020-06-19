Ashley Graham Breaks Front Tooth After Biting Frozen Snack

Ashley Graham is one tough cookie!

The model was left with some nasty dental damage after biting into a frozen treat.

Graham, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of the damage and explained that it happened after biting into one of her mom’s homemade cookies.

The TV presenter and husband Justin Ervin have been spending lockdown at her family home in Lincoln, Nebraska, along with their baby boy Isaac.

“Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world, and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” she told followers.

A veneer that was covering her front tooth had completely broken off, leaving her with just a filed-down stump.

Thankfully, Graham quickly got the cosmetic issue sorted, later appearing on Instagram Stories flaunting a perfect set of teeth.

“Glued a new one in,” she said.

