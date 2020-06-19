Willow & Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss Cancel Culture In Juneteenth Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’: ‘Shaming Doesn’t Lead To Learning’

Tomorrow on Red Table Talk, the ladies are joined by Dr. Angela Davis and Tamika Mallory to discuss the topic of cancel culture and its effect in today’s climate. Watch the full episode tomorrow, on Facebook Watch.

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith discuss cancel culture on the Juneteenth episode of “Red Table Talk”, set to air Friday.

In a preview clip, the pair are joined by Willow’s grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and civil rights activists Tamika D. Mallory and Dr. Angela Davis for a discussion about race in the U.S.

“That is so prevalent right now,” Willow said of cancel culture. “I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all.

“But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

Mallory said, “Cancel culture is a little dangerous. It definitely is because none of us are perfect.”

Pinkett Smith then joked that she expected to be cancelled at some point in the future, as Mallory replied, “If you’re not cancelled, you’re not really popping.”

She continued: “It is a space that is a little difficult to manoeuvre because you do have to leave people room to make mistakes, to grow and to learn, but they have to show that they’re willing.”

The teaser comes after Pinkett Smith paid tribute to Rayshard Brooks, who was recently shot dead by police in Atlanta.