‘Sister, Sister’ Actor Marques Houston Defends His Engagement To 19-Year-Old Fiancée Miya

Marques Houston isn’t letting negative comments get between him and his engagement to fiancée Miya. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend his relationship with his 19-year-old ladylove.
Posting a photo of the two, he began by explaining that his love life shouldn’t even be up for discussion given what’s going on in the world. However, as many criticized him for being engaged to someone 19 years younger than him and accused him of being with her when she was underage, the former “Sister, Sister” star felt he had to speak out.
“I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed,” he explained.
Houston allegedly started dating Miya in September 2018 and proposed to her in March 2019. In his post, Houston also explained his and Miya’s close relationship with his manager, Chris Stokes, whom Miya called “dad.”
“Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention,” he continued. “It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing 😁.”
View this post on Instagram
With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to “allegedly” believe or create rumors. After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience. Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing 😁 There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No one ever gets facts anymore, they just run with “stories”, but hey, I guess it comes with the territory 🤷🏾♂️. So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever. Please people focus on staying safe through this pandemic. And continue fighting for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God 🙏🏾 and I put God first in all things. I love all who support me and thank you. I won’t let you down. I love y’all! Peace and Love, MH.
He added that “all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love.”
“There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life,” Houston wrote, adding that he and his fiancée love each other.
Many of his fans took to the comments section to applaud him and to tell him to pay no mind to the negativity.
