Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost In The Girl Group 3LW

Alicia Keys is sharing a surprising piece of her musical past.

On Wednesday, the “Girl on Fire” singer participated in Wired‘s “Autocomplete” interview where celebs answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves. When the question, “What band was Alicia Keys in?” came up, the Grammy Award winner revealed that she was almost a part of the girl group 3LW or 3 Little Women.

“My second band that I was in was kind of like one of these projects that are put together by people, and they heard I sang and they were like, ‘Oh, maybe you could be part of it,'” Keys explained. “It didn’t work out with me, but eventually they came out. I think their name was Little Women, but I was never part of that.”

3LW debuted with their hit single “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” in 2000 and comprised Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton.

Keys would answer more questions about her past, including one about her childhood.

“I grew up in Hell’s Kitchen and it is in New York City,” she said. “Hell’s Kitchen was a really, really dark, dark place at the time that I grew up. But it was really powerful because it also had elements of Broadway. And where it had as much of the dope fiends and the prostitutes as Broadway and the bright lights so I think that’s a lot of what’s made me who I am.”

