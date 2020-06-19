Usher Endorses Juneteenth As A National Holiday In Powerful Op-Ed

Usher is joining fellow music artists such as Pharrell Williams and Taylor Swift in calling for June 19 — a.k.a. Juneteenth — to become a national holiday in the U.S., commemorating the day that all slaves in the U.S. were finally freed.

In a powerful op-ed for the Washington Post, the singer explains the importance of Juneteenth and why it’s not just significant for Black Americans.

“The liberation Juneteenth commemorates is cause for celebration, but it also reminds us how equality can be delayed. On June 19, 1865, on the shores of Galveston, Tex., Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived by boat to announce to enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were now free. While President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued two and a half years prior, and the Civil War had ended in April of that year, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that almost all of our ancestors were free. We should honour their lives and celebrate that day of freedom forever,” he writes.

“I cherish the words of Nina Simone. I respect the legacy of Harry Belafonte and the unapologetic Blackness of James Brown. I admire the entrepreneurship of Madam C.J. Walker. I have learned from my elders. Their wisdom has taught me to use my voice to support my people, so many of whom are hurting right now. Making sure that our history is told is critical to supporting and sustaining our growth as a people. The least we deserve is to have this essential moment included in the broader American story,” Usher continues.

“I am humbled by the platform that has been given to me because of my musical talents, but I know I must do more with it. As an artist, it is my duty to reflect the trying times in which we live. My heart is shattered by the ongoing injustices in this country, incited by its long history of racism that has led to deadly outcomes for too many of our people. This country must change. And it must change quickly.”

He concludes that recognizing the day “would be a small gesture compared with the greater social needs of Black people in America. But it can remind us of our journey toward freedom, and the work America still has to do.”