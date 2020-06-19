Jimmy Fallon Zoom-Bombs Astronomy Club’s Juneteenth BBQ

Jimmy Fallon is learning about the importance of Juneteenth.

Each year, people across the United States mark the occasion with picnics, parties, and gatherings, commemorating the end of slavery in 1865.

Due to the current pandemic, this year will be celebrated a little differently, as people instead gather through video calls and Zoom.

Sketch comedy group Astronomy Club were in the middle of their socially distanced BBQ when Fallon appeared.

“I wanted to celebrate Juneteenth with you guys so I thought I’d stop by,” he said.

Not to arrive at a party empty-handed, the TV host brought along a Juneteenth-themed dish of “Red Beans and Condoleezza Rice.”

Other members of the group brought dishes that celebrated Black icons like “Mr. T cake” and “Okra Winfrey.”

After the Astronomy Club educates Fallon on issues like redlining and voter suppression, the talk show presenter asks for some productive ways that he can help.

“Well, you can start by hiring us,” they joke then add, “How about we make Juneteenth a national holiday?”

Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Usher have also endorsed the idea that June 19 should be made into an official annual holiday.

