Drake Shows Off Lavish Toronto Mansion During Impressive Game Of Cornhole

Drake’s Toronto mansion is on full display in a new Instagram post from the rapper.

During an impressive game of cornhole, Champagne Papi showed off his luxurious backyard in a video posted to his stories on Thursday.

In a clip captured and shared to a fan Twitter account, Drake can be seen throwing a beanbag from the second-floor window of the giant house and epically sinks the shot.

“Highlight of summer 2020 so far,” he captioned the video.

Drizzy has been showing off his mansion in the 6ix lately, in fact, just last week he enjoyed a dip in his giant underground pool. He also showed himself shooting some hoops in his impressive indoor court.

Drake isn’t the only star to own a home on the expensive Bridle Path in Toronto, Celine Dion and Gordon Lightfoot are also homeowners there.

