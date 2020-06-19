Drake Shows Off Lavish Toronto Mansion During Impressive Game Of Cornhole

Drake’s Toronto mansion is on full display in a new Instagram post from the rapper.

During an impressive game of cornhole, Champagne Papi showed off his luxurious backyard in a video posted to his stories on Thursday.

In a clip captured and shared to a fan Twitter account, Drake can be seen throwing a beanbag from the second-floor window of the giant house and epically sinks the shot.

RELATED: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion & Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Nominations

“Highlight of summer 2020 so far,” he captioned the video.

the embassy is beautiful pic.twitter.com/Oh7DQYLUy7 — luc ⁶𓅓 (@redempti6n) June 19, 2020

RELATED: Drake Donates $100,000 To Support Black Families In America: ‘They Just Called Fraud On My Card’

Drizzy has been showing off his mansion in the 6ix lately, in fact, just last week he enjoyed a dip in his giant underground pool. He also showed himself shooting some hoops in his impressive indoor court.

Drake isn’t the only star to own a home on the expensive Bridle Path in Toronto, Celine Dion and Gordon Lightfoot are also homeowners there.