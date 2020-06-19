Willie Nelson Rewrites The Story Of The Old West In ‘We Are The Cowboys’ Music Video

Willie Nelson is rewriting our images of the old west.

On Friday, Nelson released his cover of Billy Joe Shaver’s 1981 song “We Are the Cowboys”, along with a gorgeous new music video.

“The cowboys are riding tall in the saddle/They shoot from the heart with the songs that they play,” Nelson sings, “We are the cowboys, the true sons of freedom/We are the men who will get the job done.”

Things then take a turn in a more unexpected, progressive direction, with Nelson crooning, “Cowboys are average American people/Texicans, Mexicans, Black men and Jews/They love this old world and they don’t want to lose it/They’re counting on me and they’re counting on you.”

The lyrics also make a plea to listener for a better world.

“The world will breathe easy when we stop the bleeding/The fighting will end when all hunger is gone/There are those who are blind so we’ll all have to lead them/It’s everyone’s job till we get the work done,” he sings.

The video includes images of classic movie western stars like John Wayne, while Nelson subverts those images.

