Kelly Rowland Pens Emotional Letter For Black Trans Lives Matter: ‘We Must Protect Each Other’

Kelly Rowland is using her voice to support the Black Trans Lives Matter movement.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Destiny’s Child alum made it “clear” that saying Black Lives Matter also means Black Trans Lives Matter.

“LET’S BE VERY CLEAR… You can not say Black Lives Matter, and not include Trans! We must protect each other!” she wrote.

Rowland urged fans to “educate yourself” while promising to “continue prayer and fight the fight so that love will win through it all!”

Rowland has been very vocal on Instagram lately, sharing messages about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the other Black men and women who have been killed by police.

The singer even got emotional during an interview with ET earlier this month, “I can’t sit still. I’m angry. I’m hurt. At times feeling hopeless,” Rowland admitted while in tears. “But then sometimes I look at my son and I’m like, hell no. I gotta keep going and what do I need to do? [I’m] feeling for the families that have to go through all this. Communities, all their emotions, [it] just makes me angry.”

She added, “There’s so many things I’m feeling, like everyone else.”