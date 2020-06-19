Prince William Says George, Charlotte And Louis Have Been ‘Attacking The Kitchen’ In Lockdown

By Sarah Curran.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visits Smiths the Bakers
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visits Smiths the Bakers — Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed how his kids have been causing a “kitchen explosion” during lockdown.

Prince William took a visit to Smiths The Bakers in King’s Lynn to find how out the pandemic has been impacting local business. 

While speaking with staff at the bakery, the duke revealed how George, six, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, have been “attacking” their kitchen at home.

“It’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” laughed the proud dad. 

The duke also told workers that his wife Kate Middleton had been “doing quite a bit of baking” too over the lockdown period.

Joking that he’s worried “about the waistline of the nation,” he added: “I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate!”

The duke later discussed ways in which local businesses can recover after suffering losses during the pandemic. “The important thing is that shops like yours can get the footfall back in again and the high street and town feel like it’s getting a little bit more back to normal,” he said.

Before leaving the store, the duke made sure to pick up a special treat for his kids to share. “I can’t come in here and not buy anything, so have you got any pain au chocolat at all?”, he asked. “My children will not talk to me if I turn up without enough!” 

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge headed out on her first public engagement since the beginning of lockdown by visiting a garden centre on Thursday, June 18.

