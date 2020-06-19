Prince William Says George, Charlotte And Louis Have Been ‘Attacking The Kitchen’ In Lockdown

Prince William took a visit to Smiths The Bakers in King’s Lynn to find how out the pandemic has been impacting local business.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed how his kids have been causing a “kitchen explosion” during lockdown.

While speaking with staff at the bakery, the duke revealed how George, six, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, have been “attacking” their kitchen at home.

“It’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” laughed the proud dad.

The duke also told workers that his wife Kate Middleton had been “doing quite a bit of baking” too over the lockdown period.