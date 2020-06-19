Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt For The ‘Well-Being’ Of Their Kids

Years after her much-publicized split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is opening up about her decision to call it quits with the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” Oscar winner.

In a candid interview with Vogue, Jolie, 45, revealed that she split with Pitt, 56, in order to preserve the “well-being” of the couple’s six children.

“It was the right decision,” she added. “I continue to focus on their healing.”

Jolie also cautioned people about believing everything they read about her in the media.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds,” she said.

She also shared why she feels no differently toward her biological children than she does to her adopted kids.

“Each is a beautiful way of becoming family,” she said. “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

She added: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”