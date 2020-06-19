Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana Back ‘The Baker & The Beauty’ Star Nathalie Kelley After ABC Cancels Sitcom

Nathalie Kelley is getting some A-lister backup after she described as “tone deaf” ABC’s cancellation of her sitcom “The Baker & The Beauty” after one season.

In a statement to TV Line, the actress criticized the network for what she sees as a lack of representation.

“We are seeing now more than ever that representation is important for Black and brown people of colour. How we are represented on our television shows determines how society sees us, and the empathy and support they will grant our communities,” she said. “When we are constantly depicted as narcos and maids, we can’t expect to find favour with voters when they go to the polls and elect leaders who will decide on the fate of immigrants.”

She added, “‘Baker and the Beauty’ is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humour. A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone-deaf decision.”

And she got some support from TV and movie heavyweights Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana.

“Well, I’m sure you heard that ABC cancelled ‘The Baker & The Beauty’ yet another show with an entire Latino cast!” Longoria posted this week. “This is bad news for the Latino community! Why doesn’t ABC give it more of a chance for our gente to find the show?!”

Meanwhile, Saldana wrote, “ABC set the trend, be the first to stick around! Represent Por Favor! We were all watching the show! And when I say WE, I mean we Americans of Latinx Blood.”

Kelley also kickstarted a petition on Change.org, hoping to renew the show on another platform.