Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana Back ‘The Baker & The Beauty’ Star Nathalie Kelley After ABC Cancels Sitcom

Nathalie Kelley is getting some A-lister backup after she described as “tone deaf” ABC’s cancellation of her sitcom “The Baker & The Beauty” after one season.
In a statement to TV Line, the actress criticized the network for what she sees as a lack of representation.
“We are seeing now more than ever that representation is important for Black and brown people of colour. How we are represented on our television shows determines how society sees us, and the empathy and support they will grant our communities,” she said. “When we are constantly depicted as narcos and maids, we can’t expect to find favour with voters when they go to the polls and elect leaders who will decide on the fate of immigrants.”
RELATED: Eva Longoria Has Social Distancing Anniversary With Her Husband And A Live Band
She added, “‘Baker and the Beauty’ is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humour. A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone-deaf decision.”
And she got some support from TV and movie heavyweights Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana.
“Well, I’m sure you heard that ABC cancelled ‘The Baker & The Beauty’ yet another show with an entire Latino cast!” Longoria posted this week. “This is bad news for the Latino community! Why doesn’t ABC give it more of a chance for our gente to find the show?!”
RELATED: Eva Longoria Shares Inspiring Childhood Memory In Powerful Virtual Graduation Speech
Meanwhile, Saldana wrote, “ABC set the trend, be the first to stick around! Represent Por Favor! We were all watching the show! And when I say WE, I mean we Americans of Latinx Blood.”
View this post on Instagram
@abcnetwork set the trend, be the first to stick around! Represent Por Favor! We were all watching the show! And when I say WE, I mean we Americans of Latinx Blood. We the tax payers, the loyal customers, the voters, the soldiers, the healthcare workers, the labor workers, the entrepreneurs, the students, the teachers, the drivers, the gardeners, the nannies, ALL OF US! We were all WATCHING!!!! @beautyandthebaker team, you are all flawless please go where you are wanted because we need you!!!! Please support by signing the petition on my bio! ・・・ Hey peeps! Hoping everyone is doing well staying healthy and safe as most of you know ABC decided to cancel our show the Baker and the Beauty, sad… but the good news is that it isnt over yet, we are still hopeful and NBC Universal is shopping or show to other platforms such as #peacocktv , #netflix , #Amazon , #Prime etc… There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming. The Baker and the beauty is a well written diverse show about a Latin family preppers denting our Latino culture in a positive light. It pretty much is for every family to watch. It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. When the lack of inclusion is at an all time high as well. We have two weeks to find a new home for our beautiful show the Baker and the Beauty…. please help support us and bring attention in anyway you can to help us save our show… we love you guys and we are grateful for you! 🙏🏽💪🏽💋👊🏽😘 Please use these hashtags #savethebakerandthebeauty #renewthebakerandthebeauty
Kelley also kickstarted a petition on Change.org, hoping to renew the show on another platform.