Winnie Harlow Responds To Woman Accusing Her Of Being A ‘Mean Girl’ After Running Into Her At Party

Winnie Harlow has apologized after a social media user accused her of being a “typical mean girl” on Twitter.
Harlow and the girl in question reportedly brushed shoulders at Teyana Taylor’s listening party for THE ALBUM.
However, she insisted their encounter was “wild”:
:s what happened?
— ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020
Oh you know… pushing me out the way as you bulldozed your way to the front of a drink line. Having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down.
Typical mean girl BS. Be blessed.
— Dimplez 🇳🇬 (@Dimplez) June 18, 2020
She also accused Harlow of “bulldozing” her way to the front of a drink line and even having someone call her to take the tweet down, all of which Harlow denied.
The star then replied that everyone was “tipsy” and that she definitely wasn’t rude to her on purpose.
The model said, “It was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything.”
My love we were all tipsy, if I passsed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that was definitely not my intent xx https://t.co/BxkL5hfLjA
— ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020
Then Trey Songz was mentioned:
Trey Songz had to hold you back from “dragging” me? Neither one of us knows you or what you’re talking about, Why lie about this whole thing… stay blessed xx https://t.co/BxkL5hfLjA pic.twitter.com/Z0cVOPyrpE
— ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020