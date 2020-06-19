Winnie Harlow Responds To Woman Accusing Her Of Being A ‘Mean Girl’ After Running Into Her At Party

By Becca Longmire.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Winnie Harlow attends the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Winnie Harlow attends the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Winnie Harlow has apologized after a social media user accused her of being a “typical mean girl” on Twitter.

Harlow and the girl in question reportedly brushed shoulders at Teyana Taylor’s listening party for THE ALBUM.

However, she insisted their encounter was “wild”:

She also accused Harlow of “bulldozing” her way to the front of a drink line and even having someone call her to take the tweet down, all of which Harlow denied.

The star then replied that everyone was “tipsy” and that she definitely wasn’t rude to her on purpose.

The model said, “It was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything.”

Then Trey Songz was mentioned:

