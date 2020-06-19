Tory Lanez Goes ‘Stupid Again’ In Music Video Featuring Conor McGregor Clip

Tory Lanez is going “Stupid Again” and getting his scrap on in his latest music video.

Lanez released the visuals for “Stupid Again” — off his New Toronto 3 mixtape — on Thursday . The visuals kick off with a famous post-fight interview with Conor McGregor, in which the former UFC champion announces, “I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody.”

The 27-year-old rapper gets into all sorts of shenanigans, even becoming rather “animated” in the end.

The New Toronto 3 was released on April 10 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The hefty 16-song set was well received by critics.