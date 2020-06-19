‘Mamma Mia!’ Producer Reveals A Third Film Is Being Planned

Mamma mia! Here we go again… again!

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, “Mamma Mia!” producer Judy Craymer revealed that a third entry in the franchise is being planned, though the pandemic has got in the way.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months,” she said. “But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

She added, “I think one day there will be another film because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.”

Craymer also said the studio is already itching for the next film: “I know Universal would like me to do it”.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2008, and was followed by “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in 2018.