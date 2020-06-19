‘Almost Famous’ Cast To Reunite For 20th-Anniversary Podcast

The cast of “Almost Famous” are getting the band back together to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

Stars Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Fallon will take part in a five-part podcast titled “Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty.”

RELATED: Sia Releases ‘Together’ Music Video Starring Kate Hudson

“Almost Famous” is a semi-autobiographical film based on the life of writer-director Cameron Crowe.

The movie follows a teenage journalist who tours with a rock band in the early ’70s.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Says She’s Been Enjoying Sex While In Quarantine With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Crowe will also be taking part in the podcast along with Pennie Trumbell, who was the inspiration for Hudson’s character, Penny Lane.

All five parts of the podcast will be available from July 8 through all major podcast platforms.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Says ‘One Of The Hardest Things’ About Social Distancing Is Not Holding Mom Goldie Hawn