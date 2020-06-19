Avril Lavigne Talks About Taking Quarantine Seriously In Light Of Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Avril Lavigne has not been taking quarantine lightly.

On Friday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the pop star talked about what she’s been doing to keep busy while social distancing, something that she is actively practising due to her battle with Lyme disease.

“I took it pretty seriously at first, especially the first couple months,” Lavigne told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

To pass the time, the “Complicated” singer said she’s been writing music, cooking, and keeping in touch with family, whom she speaks to every day.

“Thankfully, I have a recording studio in the house so I can write some new songs and work on music,” she said. “Trying to have as much fun with cleaning, cooking lots, writing some songs.”

One of those songs is a remake of her 2019 release “Warrior” called “We Are Warriors”.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic, I took my song ‘Warrior’ and I re-recorded it and changed it to ‘We Are Warriors’ in honour of the front-line workers and everyone just to encourage them, proceeds going to the fight of COVID-19.”

The singer was supposed to embark on a world tour this year in support of her album Head Above Water but had to cancel due to the spread of COVID-19.

You can catch her performance of “We Are Warriors” below.

