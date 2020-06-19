Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Violates COVID-19 Guidelines

Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk & Steakhouse in Nashville will go without beer for five days after violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Rock’s venue was one of four in downtown Nashville to be hit with a five-day beer permit suspension for serving patrons at the bar, which is in violation of the city’s active public health emergency order.

“They were in violation of two points of the order that states bar areas must remain closed to the public,” inspector Melvin Brown told the Tennessean. “No interaction with the public is allowed, and alcohol can only be served at tables and booths.”

The Big A** Honky Tonk & Steakhouse was also reportedly one of 14 businesses that recently committed various infractions including employees not wearing masks and customers sitting at bars.

The bar’s owner, Steve Smith, shunned the municipal government in a statement earlier this week.

“The Nashville government is, like, communist. They’ve got us behind a Berlin Wall,” he said. “We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service.”

“They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business,” Smith continued. “The state of Tennessee is already in Phase 4 and they’re talking about holding us in Phase 2. It’s against our constitutional rights.”

Rock has not publicly addressed the situation.