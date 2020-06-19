George Clooney Donates $500K In Honour Of Juneteenth

The “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” star will be digging deep into his pockets to gift US$500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative .

In a statement issued to PEOPLE , the actor joked that the donation was in response to Donald Trump making Juneteenth “very famous.”

Clooney was referring to a recent Wall Street Journal interview in which the United States president spoke about June 19.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” he said. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Trump was discussing his decision to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. The rally has now been moved to the following day.