Public Enemy Drops New Track ‘State Of The Union (STFU)’ In Protest Of The Trump Administration

Public Enemy is not holding back when it comes to their thoughts on President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the hip hop group, along with rapper Flavor Flav, released a new track called “State of The Union (STFU)” protesting Trump and urging people to fight against racism, injustice, and oppression with their vote.

According to a press release, the song, produced by DJ Premier, sees Public Enemy return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his “fascist regime.”

The press release continues: “An unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people, ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.”

Although the track does not mention Trump by name, it does compare his administration to that of Nazi Germany. Along with the music video, which features footage of Rayshard Brooks’ killing by an Atlanta police officer, it also touches on police brutality against Black people.

Public Enemy made headlines earlier this year due to a feud between frontman Chuck D and Flavor Flav which began after Chuck announced the group would be performing at Bernie Sanders’ rally. While the frontman said the feud was a hoax to gain publicity, Flavor Flav said he had nothing to do with it.

“State of The Union (STFU)” is available now on streaming services and you can catch the music video up top.