Report: Heather Locklear Engaged To Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is getting married!

RELATED: Ava Sambora Styles Her Mom Heather Locklear’s Bon Jovi Tank Top

Locklear, 58, is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Chris Heisser, a family friend told People. The happy couple is said to have gotten engaged sometime in April as the “Melrose Place” star celebrated one-year of sobriety.

“They are really happy together,” the source said. “Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.”

RELATED: Heather Locklear Surprises Daughter Ava With An Epic Car Parade

Locklear and Heisser are high school sweethearts who reconnected a few years ago. She was spotted in Los Angeles last week wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger, per DailyMail. Locklear is mother to Ava Elizabeth Sambora, 22, whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora.