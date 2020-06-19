Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Virtually Surprise Parents Of Newborn Identical Quadruplets

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprised some new parents ahead of Father’s Day.

The couple virtually dropped by “The View” on Friday and shocked the parents of newborn identical quadruplets, Jenny and Chris Marr. The Marrs recently became one of only 72 couples in recorded history to become parents of identical quadruplets.

Joined by Harrison, Hardy, Henry, Hudson and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, Bell and Shepard offered their congradulations.

After admitting that quarantining with their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln, is like “being stuck in a submarine with a bunch of ferrets,” Bell and Shepard gave the new family of six unlimited diapers and wipes from their company Hello Bello.

“The View” also gifted adorable onesies for the four little babes.