Mark Hamill Was In ‘The Mandalorian’ And Nobody Knew

Mark Hamill’s relationship with the “Star Wars” universe keeps expanding.

The actor, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise, actually had a cameo in the new “Star Wars” series, Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and nobody knew it.

The secret was spilled during the latest edition of the streaming service’s “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”, revealing that Hamill lent his voice to the droid EV-9D9.

As “Star Wars” fans would know, EV-9D9 is the same droid from “Return of the Jedi” in Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

EV-9D9 isn’t the first time Hamill has lent his voice to the franchise, in fact, he voiced alien creatures in both “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as the Sith Lord Darth Bane in the TV series “The Clone Wars.”