Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, Had A Run-In With A Turkey: ‘Al Attacked Me Last Night’

Caroline Bryan came face-to-face with a terrorizing turkey.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Belts Out New Track ‘One Margarita’

Luke Bryan’s wife revealed on Instagram that she was attacked by the notoriously grump turkey, Al. She detailed the nightmarish encounter and the injuries she suffered at the beak of Al.

“My turkey Al attacked me last night,” she said in a now-expired Instagram Story, per Taste of Country . A recap of her explanation can be viewed here . “And hit a tendon in the back of my leg.”

RELATED: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And More Sing ‘We Are The World’

This is far from the first encounter someone, including Caroline, has had with Al. The Brett’s Barn Instagram page has an entire collection of Instagram Stories dedicated to Al’s shenanigans.